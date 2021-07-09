Sports Illustrated home
Mets' Carlos Carrasco Could Begin A Rehab Assignment Next Week

Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) is set to throw another live bullpen session on Saturday. If all goes according to plan, he could begin a rehab assignment next week.
The Mets could be getting a big piece back to their injury riddled starting rotation soon.

Right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco is set to throw another live bullpen session on Saturday, according to manager Luis Rojas. And If all goes well, he could begin a rehab assignment next week.

As Rojas and general manager Zack Scott have previously noted, Carrasco could potentially re-join the Mets before he is fully stretched out on the mound.

On Friday, Carrasco was seen doing fielding drills off the mound at Citi Field for the second time this week. He appeared to be moving well, and some of his work included running over to cover first base.

After the Mets recently lost their No. 4 and No. 5 starters in David Peterson (oblique) and Joey Lucchesi (Tommy John surgery), the team is believed to be in the market for a backend starter ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.

While Scott said getting Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John, ETA September) back would be looked at as bonuses, it will not affect their plans at the deadline.

Regardless, the return of Carrasco would be a major boost to a Mets' pitching staff that has the third best ERA in baseball at 3.35.

Syndergaard Update

Speaking of Syndergaard, he began throwing from 90-feet on Friday.

Syndergaard initially started playing catch from 75-feet on flat ground two weeks ago.

The next step for him is to throw a bullpen off the slope in the coming weeks. The Mets are eyeing an early-September return date for him.

Roster Move

The Mets plucked a Pirates' pitcher off the waiver wire earlier this afternoon.

Relief pitcher Geoff Hartlieb was claimed by the Amazins' after Pittsburgh designated him for assignment last weekend.

The right-hander tossed 4.2 innings in relief for the Pirates this season, posting a 7.71 ERA, while issuing five walks.

Hartlieb has recorded a career 6.97 ERA. While his best season came in 2020, where he had a 3.63 ERA in 22.1 innings, he still surrendered 19 walks and had a 5.03 FIP.

