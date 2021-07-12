Sports Illustrated home
Mets' Carlos Carrasco Set To Make First Rehab Start On Thursday

With Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco set to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday, find out what this means for his timeline to return to the big-league rotation.
Despite suffering their worst loss of the season on Sunday to wrap up the first half, the Mets received some good news today.

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) is set to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday.

While the specific affiliate is currently unknown, Carrasco is expected to toss two-to-three innings during his start. 

If all goes well, the Mets are mulling the idea of bringing him back after the All-Star break when the fifth spot in the rotation is due up.

However, this decision has not yet been made.

But as general manager Zack Scott and manager Luis Rojas both noted recently, Carrasco could possibly return to the big-league club before he is fully stretched out.

This leaves the door open for the right-hander to re-join the Mets once they need a fifth starter following the All-Star break.

Carrasco threw two bullpen sessions to live hitters last week. He was also seen doing fielding drills, which included running off the mound to cover first base.

