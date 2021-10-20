Mets' Carlos Carrasco Undergoes Elbow Surgery

One of the Mets' biggest disappointments in 2021 was offseason acquisition Carlos Carrasco.

After acquiring him from the Cleveland Indians as the second piece in the Francisco Lindor trade, Carrasco was projected to be the No. 3 starter in the Mets' rotation.

But a torn hamstring in spring training knocked him out until July 30 and he struggled the rest of the way upon joining the Mets' pitching staff.

As it turns out, Carrasco was dealing with an issue in his pitching elbow as well.

The starting pitcher underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment in his right elbow on Tuesday, October 19, per club announcement.

According to the Mets, Dr. David Altchek performed the procedure on Carrasco and it was a "success."

The plan is for Carrasco to resume baseball activities later this winter, but the team did not provide any additional details regarding his timeline.

Carrasco was already a question mark in a rotation full of them, heading into next season. Now, the Mets are going to need to seriously consider whether they can rely on him across a full campaign.

The righty made 12 starts for the Mets in 2021, going 1-5 with a dreadful 6.04 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 53.2 innings. He also struggled immensely in the first inning of his starts with a 13.50 ERA and eight home runs allowed.

The righty is set to turn 35-years-old in March of 2022 and is under contract for the next two seasons [$12 million in 2022, $14 million in 2023].

Since making his big-league debut back in 2009, Carrasco is 89-78 with a 3.86 ERA and 1,355 strikeouts across 207 career starts.