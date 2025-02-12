Mets’ Carlos Mendoza reveals roles for José Buttó, Tylor Megill
The New York Mets kicked off big league camp with an eye-opening 36 pitchers on their spring training roster. While most roles were clearly defined between starters and relievers, the utilization of versatile right-handed swingmen José Buttó and Tylor Megill remained uncertain—until now.
In a media session Tuesday in Port St. Lucie, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that Buttó will work as a multiple-inning reliever, despite having made 15 starts over the past three seasons, including seven in 2024. Megill, on the other hand, will stretch out to compete for a spot in the rotation.
Buttó, who turns 27 in March, has been a versatile asset for the Mets, filling various roles as a starter, reliever, and even closer. In 79 innings across 15 career starts, he posted a 3.76 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 74 strikeouts. As a reliever, he excelled with a 2.63 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 48 strikeouts in 41 innings over 25 games.
Last season, Buttó impressed with a 2.55 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and a 9.6 K/9 rate over 74 innings, recording his first three career saves along the way. However, his walk rate of 12.9% was notably higher than the league average of 8.2%.
Buttó’s five-pitch repertoire stands out, and according to Statcast, every pitch except his changeup (-1 run value) graded positively in 2024. Opponents hit just .157 against his 94 mph four-seam fastball, which posted a +8 run value—his best among his pitches. He generated a 42.6% whiff rate on both his slider and changeup, while his sinker proved especially effective at inducing weak contact.
With two-time All-Star Edwin Díaz locked in as the closer, Buttó will provide flexibility out of the bullpen, capable of handling multiple innings or stepping into high-leverage situations. Notable bullpen arms alongside him include right-handers Reed Garrett, Ryne Stanek, and newly signed left-hander A.J. Minter.
Megill, 29, will not be part of the bullpen mix—at least, not yet. With a career 4.72 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 8.7 K/9 rate, and 1.5 home runs allowed per nine innings entering 2024, the right-hander made significant strides last season.
In 16 MLB appearances (15 starts), Megill posted a career-best 4.04 ERA over 78 innings with a 1.31 WHIP. His strikeout rate surged from 18.5% in 2023 to 27% in 2024, while his home run rate dropped to 0.92 per nine innings.
One of Megill’s standout performances came on May 28, when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out nine and allowing just three hits and one walk. In September, he posted a 2.45 ERA over five starts, including a crucial 100-pitch effort in the season finale doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, where he tossed 5.2 innings of three-run ball to help clinch a Wild Card spot in Game 1.
Megill expanded his pitch mix from five to eight in 2024, adding a cutter, sweeper, and a particularly effective sinker that generated a +7 run value. Over the final month of the regular season, he significantly increased his sinker usage against right-handed hitters, which helped fuel his success.
However, Megill’s 2024 season was not without setbacks. After the Mets acquired right-hander Paul Blackburn via trade, Megill was sent down to Triple-A in August before returning to the majors as an injury replacement. He also allowed five runs in just 4.1 innings of relief during the postseason.
Megill appears to have an early advantage over Blackburn, whose spring training has been delayed due to recovery from offseason back surgery. However, even with the Mets considering a six-man rotation (assuming Kodai Senga stays healthy), Megill will still face an uphill battle to secure a starting spot.
Along with Senga, Megill, and Blackburn, the Mets' starting pitching depth includes Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, and Griffin Canning.