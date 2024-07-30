Inside The Mets

Mets 'Checked in' on Cy Young Winner as Team Searches For Top Starter

The New York Mets reportedly "checked in" on a Cy Young winning ace, as they search for a starter ahead of the trade deadline at 6 p.m.

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) delivers to the plate in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) delivers to the plate in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Time is running out as the New York Mets scramble to find a starting pitcher, as well as more bullpen help with just under eight hours remaining until the 6 p.m. EST MLB trade deadline.

One name that is now out there all of a sudden is multi-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, who has been red-hot as of late, but he will be costly in terms of salary and top prospects.

According to SNY's baseball insider Andy Martino the Mets have actually checked in with the Giants about Snell, but no deal has gained any traction at this point.

Snell is making $23.5 million this season and has a $38.5 million player option in 2025. The Giants have indicated that they're unwilling to pay down Snell's salary, which would make a trade complicated. The Mets are also already in the 110 percent luxury tax threshold, so adding Snell's contract to the mix would be tricky as well.

That being said, the Mets have been making some noise in the National League since the end of May in what has been a remarkable turnaround. After finally getting ace Kodai Senga back from the IL for the first time all year on Friday, he is now likely out for the remainder of the regular season with a high-grade calf strain. New York's rotation has been solid, but they could use a front line starter such as Snell.

Last season, Snell won the second Cy Young Award of his career after posting an NL-best 2.25 ERA and 234 strikeouts with the San Diego Padres.

He missed all of Spring Training this past winter, and has served two stints on the IL in 2024. Although he has a 5.10 ERA on the season, the southpaw has allowed just two earned runs with 30 strikeouts in four July starts.

