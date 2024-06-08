Mets Choose Spark Plug Veteran Again Despite Giving Struggling All-Star a Vote of Confidence
The New York Mets are saying one thing, but have gone in a different direction this week.
On Saturday in London, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that Jeff McNeil is their starting second baseman and will likely start on Sunday.
However, McNeil is out of the lineup for the fourth straight day as surging veteran infielder Jose Iglesias is once again starting in his place.
“I plan on being in there tomorrow and I am going to be ready,” McNeil told reporters in London against the Philadelphia Phillies.
McNeil is playing it cool, but he has had a rough go of it at the plate this season after coming off a poor campaign in 2023 which ended with a partially torn UCL in his left elbow. McNeil did not undergo elbow surgery and instead chose to rehab, but he does not look like the hitter who won the batting title in 2022.
As a result, Iglesias has gotten the nod for six straight days and is capitalizing on the opportunity. Since being called up from Triple-A Syracuse on May 31, Iglesias, 34, is hitting .389 with a .865 OPS and three RBIs. He also provides Gold Glove caliber defense at second base.
For now, it sounds like McNeil will get another chance. But if Iglesias keeps up this strong production, he could claim the second base job for good.
McNeil was a rising star after getting called up by the Mets in July of 2018. He has notched two All-Star appearances, a Silver Slugger Award and a batting title. But he has now hit below his baseball card projections three of the last four seasons.