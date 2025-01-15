Mets Claim Veteran Reliever Off Waivers From Giants
The New York Mets have added several cost-effective relievers this offseason, but that has not stopped them from further strengthening their bullpen with additional low-risk depth in mid-January.
On Wednesday, the club announced it had claimed right-handed reliever Austin Warren off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. In November, Warren avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, split contract that will pay him $785,000 in the majors and $350,000 in the minors. However, when the Giants claimed catcher Sam Huff last week, they removed Warren from their 40-man roster.
Warren, who will turn 29 in February, posted a 3.55 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 32 relief appearances with the Los Angeles Angels before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2023. After spending most of the 2024 season rehabbing with the Giants, he made six big league appearances, posting a 1.69 ERA and 4.48 FIP, with seven strikeouts and five walks in 10.2 innings.
Over his career, Warren has a below-average 18.8% strikeout rate in the majors, but he also boasts a solid 7.4% walk rate and a 46.2% ground-ball rate.
The veteran right-hander still has one minor league option remaining, so unless the Mets need to free up a spot on the 40-man roster, he has a strong chance of sticking with the organization—even if he does not make the Opening Day roster. Last season, Warren posted a 5.48 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 10.6 K/9 rate in 23 Triple-A innings.
Warren's pitch mix includes a sinker, four-seam fastball, and cutter, but his slider has been his most used pitch in the majors. As a rookie in 2021, he threw his slider 42.5% of the time, generating a 34.9% whiff rate and a +3 run value. During his brief stint with the Giants, he threw the slider 39.3% of the time, producing a +2 run value, with opponents hitting .211 against it.
Edwin Díaz, Reed Garrett, Dedniel Núñez, Danny Young, and Sean Reid-Foley headline the list of names expected to return to the Mets' bullpen in 2025. The team also has swingmen José Butto and Tylor Megill, who can start, along with several inexpensive additions competing alongside Warren for big league roster spots in spring training: Dylan Covey, Chris Devenski, Justin Hagenman, Hobie Harris, and Anthony Gose.
The Mets’ 40-man roster currently stands at 38. That includes Warren and other relief arms such as Huascar Brazobán, Tyler Zuber, and Max Kranick.
SNY's Andy Martino reported Tuesday that the Mets are still seeking a high-end free-agent reliever. Notable available options include left-hander Tanner Scott and right-handers David Robertson, Kirby Yates, and Carlos Estévez.