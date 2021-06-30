Mets Comeback From Three Run Deficit To Take Series Opener In Atlanta

The Mets completed a three-run comeback win over the Braves in Atlanta behind James McCann's three-run homer and Francisco Lindor's clutch RBI single in the seventh.

It looked to be the same old song and dance for the Mets on Tuesday night, who did not score a run through the first six innings for the the fifth time in their last six games.

Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton initially picked up where he left off against the Mets last week, stifling them through the first six to extend his scoreless streak to 20.2 innings.

Until the seventh inning that is - when the Mets' two biggest offseason acquisitions came up clutch.

After the first two batters reached base, catcher James McCann came to the plate as the tying run with his team trailing 3-0. McCann had produced some ugly swings in his previous at-bats in this contest, and this remained the case in his current one, as he fell behind 0-2 to Morton with two swings-and-misses.

But McCann was unfazed, delivering the big hit the Mets had been starving for over the past two weeks with a clutch three-run home run to tie things up at 3-3.

All of a sudden, the Mets' anemic offense found new life. This led Braves manager Brian Snitker to pull Morton at 96 pitches for reliever A.J. Minter.

However, Minter was unable to stop the bleeding, as Jose Peraza kept things going with a ground rule double to put the go-ahead run in scoring position with one out.

After Jeff McNeil struck out, Francisco Lindor came through with a clutch two-out RBI single to put the Mets ahead for the first time at 4-3.

In what started out as a second-straight impressive start to begin his major league career, turned into turmoil for Mets pitcher Tylor Megill, who surrendered a three-run home run to Ozzie Albies to spoil his outing.

Megill was cruising along with eight strikeouts through 4.2 scoreless innings, but allowed back-to-back singles to Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman, before Albies unloaded to put the Braves up 3-0.

The final line for Megill was still solid, tossing five innings, while allowing three runs on five hits, with a career-high eight strikeouts and two walks.

But his offense picked him up. Once the Mets grabbed the lead, the bullpen was able to lock it down with four scoreless innings, including Edwin Diaz's 17th save of the season to secure the 4-3 win.

The Mets improved to 17-13 in one run games this year, and are now 41-34 on the season They also held onto their three game lead in the National league East, following a Nationals' win.

Tomorrow, a rejuvenated David Peterson will face off against Max Fried in Game 2, with the Mets looking to clinch a series victory.