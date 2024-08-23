Mets Considering Giving Elite Prospect Another Chance, Per Insider
It sounds like the New York Mets aren't giving up on the former top prospect yet.
Former Mets top prospect Brett Baty hasn't been able to get his footing at the big league level yet. The 24-year-old appeared in 108 games last season in the big leagues and slashed .212/.275/.323 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs.
The former Mets No. 2 prospect fought for a spot on the big league roster in Spring Training and won it, but didn't hold it for long this season as his offensive struggles continued.
There was some speculation that the Mets could end up trading him this summer but they ended up hanging on to him instead. The reason for this is because they reportedly still "see a future" with him, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Mets still see a future for Brett Baty with them, which is why they didn’t deal him," Heyman said.
Baty is an intriguing player to watch out for. He is just 24 years old and clearly has upside. He was the Mets' No. 2 prospect for a reason. Baty has been impressive in the minor leagues and it wouldn't be surprising to see him get called up in September and stick around with the team for the rest of the season.
There still is a lot to like about him and it's clear that the Mets feel the same way. Hopefully, he can get another chance soon and make the most of it.
