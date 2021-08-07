Mets Continue Their Free Fall With Another Loss To Phillies

The Mets continued their free fall with another loss to the Phillies on Saturday afternoon.

It has all come crashing down.

The Mets continued their dive with a 5-3 loss to the Phillies on Saturday afternoon.

This loss was the Mets third straight, and it has caused them to fall 1.5 games behind the Phillies in the NL East. And they are now in danger of getting swept tomorrow as well, after losing the first two games of the series to the Phils.'

The Mets cut it close with back-to-back homers in the ninth, but were unable to complete the comeback.

Rookie Tylor Megill initially looked like a man on a mission with four shutout innings and five strikeouts. But in the bottom of the fifth, the Phillies' bats came alive, as Brad Miller got things going with a leadoff solo homer.

And the Phillies' offense wasn't finished there. Odubel Herrera stepped to the plate with two runners on, and blasted a no-doubter on the first pitch for a three-run homer to extend his team's lead to 4-0.

Megill's day was done after just 4.2 innings. He allowed four runs for the second straight start, despite not surrendering four runs in any of his first seven big-league starts. Megill has now given up eight runs in his last 9.2 innings.

On the other side, the Mets' offense failed time and again. Megill laced a leadoff double in the top of the fifth, but the Mets could not drive him home.

In their most important game of the year, the Mets chose to sit Dom Smith, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto against left-hander Ranger Suarez.

Unfortunately, deploying a right-handed heavy lineup did not pay off. The Mets' bats were only able to scratch across six hits, and one of these hits came from their starting pitcher in Megill.

In the bottom of the eighth, Yennsy Diaz gave up a solo homer to Miller, who went deep for the second time in this contest to put the Phillies up 5-0.

The Mets avoided being shutout, as Conforto, Jonathan Villar and James McCann went back-to-back-to-back in the top of the ninth to cut the deficit to 5-3 against Phillies reliever Mauricio Llovera. But after getting the tying run to the plate, McNeil, Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis all failed to come through, which ultimately sealed their fate.

The Mets are now 56-54, and will look to avoid the sweep tomorrow afternoon with Taijuan Walker on the mound against old friend Zack Wheeler.