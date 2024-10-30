Mets Could Be Battling Yankees For Pete Alonso in This Scenario, Per Insider
Among the top priorities for the New York Mets this offseason will be re-signing beloved slugger Pete Alonso.
All indications are that the Mets have a good chance of bringing Alonso back to Queens for the foreseeable future. However, they will also be facing stiff competition from other MLB teams.
An October 30 article from the New York Post's Jon Heyman detailed a potential scenario where the Mets' cross-town rival New York Yankees will make Alonso one of their top free agency targets.
"Should the Yankees be unable to make good on their 'top priority' and re-sign superstar free agent Juan Soto, one backup plan involves Mets slugging star Pete Alonso plus pitching stars, perhaps former Cy Young winners Corbin Burnes or Blake Snell," Heyman wrote.
He later added, "But from here, Alonso, who’s tough, clutch and battle tested in New York and could make a worthy complement to Soto, is an imperfect fit as the Soto replacement since he’s a right-handed hitter as well as a homegrown Met."
While Mets fans surely don't want to hear that the Yankees could make a real push at signing Alonso, the fact that they're reportedly only prioritizing doing so if they miss out on Soto has got to be seen as a positive; especially because if Soto doesn't re-sign with the Yankees then the Mets are considered the second most likely team to get him.
If it ends up that Alonso and Soto switch New York teams this offseason, the Mets will emerge from that scenario feeling pretty solid.