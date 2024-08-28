Mets Could Be In Mix For Slugger Having 'Monster Contract Season'
The New York Mets certainly could end up being a contender in 2025.
New York has overachieved this season and still has a chance to make a run at a National League Wild Card spot. The Mets currently have a 69-63 record despite being over 10 games below .500 at one point this season.
The Mets spent the last offseason giving out cheap contracts to players looking to bounce back. Things have worked out for New York, but it likely will have a different approach to free agency this winter.
New York will have more payroll to work with and likely will look to make a major splash or two as it attempts to get back to contender status in 2025. One player who could be an option for the Mets is Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander, according to Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Anthony Santander has had a monster contract season for the Baltimore Orioles, and it will set the switch-hitting outfielder up to cash in this offseason," Kelly said. "While he's a favorite in Baltimore, general manager Mike Elias may opt to let the 29-year-old leave in free agency and collect draft compensation when he declines a qualifying offer...
"Even if it's not from the O's, Santander should make out well in free agency. He's on track for his first 40-home run season. Teams may view 2024 as a relative outlier, but he averaged 31 home runs and 92 RBI between 2022 and 2023, so his track record as a run producer is hardly confined to just one year. The Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, Mets, and (San Francisco Giants) all make sense as suitors for Santander, who should aim to top the five-year, $100 million Nick Castellanos signed with the Phillies before the 2022 season."
Santander has been fantastic this season for the Orioles and could make sense for the Mets in free agency.
More MLB: Mets Could Be In Mix For For 'Most Interesting Free Agent' This Winter