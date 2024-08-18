Mets Could Get Promising Rookie Back Down Stretch to Help Crack Wild Card Spot
Christian Scott is trending toward a possible return for the New York Mets heading down the stretch into September.
The Mets placed the 25-year old rookie right-handed starting pitcher on the 15-day injured list with a right UCL sprain back on July 23. Scott continues to progress; he confirmed to reporters his throwing sessions earlier this week were from distances of 60 and 75 feet.
Scott took part in another throwing session Saturday at Citi Field before a 4-0 Mets victory against the Miami Marlins. The next logical step is to start throwing from 120 feet, following that up by mixing in secondary and breaking pitches, then hopefully live batters as he hopes to contribute to New York's current postseason push into September.
Prior to sustaining the elbow injury on July 22, Scott made his Major League debut for the Mets on May 4. He appeared in nine games before landing on the IL, going 0-3 with a 4.56 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 12 walks and 1.204 WHIP in 47.1 innings.
Entering 2024, Scott was ranked among the top prospects for the Mets, according to MLB.com. Scott was given the opportunity to join the team out of spring training, but ended up being assigned to Triple-A Syracuse before having his contract selected in May. Scott was sent down again on May 31 and spent the entirety of June with Syracuse before being recalled on July 3.
Across four minor-league seasons, Scott has made 49 appearances (37 starts) and went 11-7 with a 3.19 ERA, 240 strikeouts, just 47 walks in 191.2 total innings. While Scott’s command hasn’t necessarily been the issue, he was still in the process of adjusting to better overall talent at the Major League level – in the minors, Scott recorded 11.3 K’s per nine innings, while that number has shrunk to 7.4 in the majors as he still searches for his first career win once he does return.
Manager Carlos Mendoza is optimistic Scott could contribute in some capacity if the Mets call on him while the organization continues a wait-and-see approach.
“The intensity is gonna increase here pretty soon. But it’s hard to tell until he gets on a mound and throwing all his pitches.”
Scott showed flashes of raw talent and his performance was likely enough to earn him a chance to be in Queens, as the 64-59 Mets remain one game behind the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card playoff spot in the National League. If Scott can’t find a fit in the starting rotation, Mendoza and General Manager David Stearns could easily try him in the bullpen, bolstering depth and giving the Mets a long-relief option to spell a pitching staff that could use it.