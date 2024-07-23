Mets Could Look To White Sox As Trade Partner With Pitching As Focus Soon
The New York Mets should be considering all options to add more firepower to the bullpen with the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline just one week away.
New York has plenty of talent. The Mets struggled out of the gate but now are in a great position. New York has a strong chance of landing a playoff spot, a surplus of solid starting pitching, and the offense is loaded and finally starting to perform as expected.
The bullpen really is the only area of the club that could use an upgrade and New York was mentioned as a possible landing spot for Chicago White Sox veteran righty John Brebbia by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.
"From June 1 through the All-Star break, John Brebbia could lay claim to being the sport's best reliever," Gleeman and Britton said. "He owns MLB's best WAR out of the bullpen, and his strikeout rate for the season has reached the 30-percent threshold. So look past that pedestrian ERA the way some enterprising team will in the next week and change. Potential landing spots: Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, and New York Yankees."
Brebbia's numbers may not jump off the page, but his advanced metrics look much better and he likely could be had at a discount because of the fact that his ERA is 5.22.
Maybe the Mets could look into a move in the next week but the one thing that is certain is a move is coming in some way.
