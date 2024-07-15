Mets Could Target Rangers Two-Time All-Star To Add Needed Bullpen Piece
The New York Mets' bullpen could use a boost after the All-Star Break and ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
New York has about two weeks to go until the trade deadline and will be busy over that stretch. The Mets have completely turned their season around after a tough start and now hold a National League Wild Card spot.
The Mets are three games above .500 and don't really have a need in the starting rotation or on offense. The bullpen is the Mets' biggest weakness at this point and the trade deadline could help fix this.
A handful of high-impact hurlers have been mentioned as trade candidates over the last few months and one player who could be on the move is Texas Rangers All-Star Kirby Yates. He is 37 years old now but is having one of the best seasons of his career.
Yates currently has a 1.05 ERA in 34 appearances so far with an impressive 46-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
If the Mets are going to add to the bullpen, there might not be many better options out there than Yates. He is a 10-year big league veteran who has had plenty of success. Yates likely will be on the move because the Rangers have had a rough season due to injuries.
The Mets are on the upswing and are one or two high-impact relievers away from possibly making noise when the playoffs roll around. Yates could be that guy.
More MLB: Underrated Blue Jays Hurler Could Be Great Option To Bolster Mets' Bullpen