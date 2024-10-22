Mets' Cross-Town Rival Tabbed Among Top Candidates to Sign Pete Alonso
With their 2024 season now over, the New York Mets' focus will shift to what's expected to be a pivotal postseason for their franchise's future.
The team's top two priorities will likely be pursuing Yankees superstar Juan Soto and re-signing slugger Pete Alonso.
And while the Mets are expected to have a good chance at doing both, so are their cross-town rival Yankees — which Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller alluded to in an October 20 article.
"Between Anthony Rizzo's poor start and his subsequent 2.5-month stint on the IL, first base became something of an "all hands on deck" situation for the Yankees. And with it looking highly unlikely that they'll exercise their $17M club option to bring Rizzo back in 2025, finding a solution at first base is certainly part of New York's winter to-do list," Miller wrote.
"Whether they're going to go big for Alonso, though, probably hinges on whether they're able to re-sign Juan Soto—which sure does seem like the most likely outcome.
"What if they call Gerrit Cole's bluff and let him walk, though?" Miller adds.
"We've been assuming for most of the season that Cole will opt out of the final four years on his contract to force the Yankees to add another $36M season to the end of the deal. But if he triggers the opt out, it basically becomes a question of whether they want five years of 34-year-old Cole for $180M or six years of 30-year-old Alonso for the same price," he continued.
While the thought of Alonso in Yankees pinstripes is nightmare fuel for Mets fans, they can rest easy knowing that Miller deemed four teams more likely to sign Alonso than the Yankees, and the Mets were at the top of his list.
But if the Mets were to poach Soto from New York's other team, the Yankees could pivot to pursuing the "Polar Bear".