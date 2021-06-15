Sports Illustrated home
Mets' David Peterson Bounces Back With Career-High Six Scoreless in Win Over Cubs

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson had a much-needed bounce back start, tossing a career-high six scoreless innings in a win over the Chicago Cubs.
Mike Stobe Getty Images

Despite looking lost on the mound in his past two starts, Mets pitcher David Peterson had a much-needed bounce back performance in a 5-2 win over the Cubs on Monday night.

The left-hander had his deepest outing since May 24, setting a career-high with six shutout innings, while allowing just one hit, and striking out three with two walks.

Although Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta did not allow a hit through the first three innings, his dominance did not hold up.

The Mets got the scoring party going in the bottom of the fourth with a two out rally when James McCann singled home Dom Smith for the game's first run.

But that's not all, Kevin Pillar ripped a two-run double into left center to extend the Mets' lead to 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Smith, who snapped an 0-for-20 stretch with a base hit in the previous inning, cracked a solo home run to center field to put the Mets up 4-0.

After Arrieta exited with a four-run deficit, the Mets found more two out magic in the bottom of the sixth against the Cubs' bullpen. 

Right-hander Tommy Nance issued back-to-back walks to Pillar and Luis Guillorme, before pinch hitter Brandon Drury made him pay by knocking in the Mets' fifth run of the game with an RBI single.

Unfortunately, Mets relief pitcher Trevor May gave up back-to-back solo bombs to Anthony Rizzo and Patrick Wisdom in the top of the seventh to break up the shutout.

But unlike on Sunday, the Mets' bullpen held on for the win this time behind Aaron Loup (1.1 scoreless) and Edwin Diaz (13th save, struck out the side). 

They are now a league best 29-7 when scoring first this season. The Mets also snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Cubs.

The Amazins' improved to 33-25 on the year, and Taijuan Walker will look to keep the momentum going against Alec Mills on Tuesday in the second game of this series.

