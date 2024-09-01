Mets' Deadline Acquisition Set to Begin Rehab Assignment
The New York Mets got some encouraging news prior to their game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
Right-handed starter Paul Blackburn, who has been out since August 24, is scheduled to make a rehab start on Tuesday for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets; barring any setback in the outing, Blackburn would return to the Mets' starting rotation as soon as the end of next weekend. The 30-year-old right-hander had suffered a right hand contusion after being hit by a line drive while pitching against the San Diego Padres.
Blackburn has a combined 5-4 record with an ERA of 4.66 this season with the Oakland Athletics and Mets; he had a 4-2 record with a 4.41 ERA in nine starts with Oakland before New York acquired him at the trade deadline. In parts of eight major league seasons, Blackburn has a career record of 22-28 with a 4.85 ERA.
Since joining the Mets, the righty has been rather inconsistent. He got off to a fantastic start by pitching to a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings over his first two starts; he additionally made numerous changes to his pitch mix that appeared to serve him well. However, Blackburn went on to allow 12 earned runs over 12.1 innings in his next three outings, including six earned in four innings against his former team. On August 23, he allowed 10 hits and five runs (all earned) against the Padres in just 2.1 innings before sustaining his injury.
Tylor Megill started in Blackburn's spot in the rotation against the White Sox on Friday, and earned the win after allowing only a run in 5.1 innings. Megill is expected to make an additional start next week before Blackburn returns.