Mets Deemed Top Team to Swipe Rival Cy Young If He Opts Out
New York Yankees ace and 2023 AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole has an option to decline the final four years of the nine-year, $324 million contract he signed with the Yankees in December 2019.
That player option comes into play this upcoming offseason. If Cole was to decline, the Yankees would then have a club option to add another year to the end of his contract.
While the chances of both Cole and the Yankees declining their respective options and cutting all ties between them this offseason is probably minimal, there's still a chance it could happen.
And if that does become the case, an August 30 article from Bleacher Report asserts that the New York Mets would be the most likely team to sign their cross-town rival's former ace.
"Even if he doesn't stay with the Yankees, there's a good chance that Cole will remain in New York," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote.
"Both Luis Severino and Jose Quintana are headed for free agency, and it's very likely that [Sean] Manaea—rather than staying with the Mets for $13.5 million in 2025—will join them on the open market after what has been maybe the best season of his career."
Miller continued writing, "If the [Mets] win the Juan Soto sweepstakes, it's hard to imagine they would also be able to land Cole. If we put them both at an estimated 2025 salary of $40 million—maybe a bit high for Cole; maybe a bit low for Soto—the Mets would be at $200.5 million just for the octet of Cole, Soto, Senga, Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Edwin Díaz."
Miller concluded the article by writing, "If anyone would be willing to do it, though, it's Steve Cohen, who ended up spending close to half a billion dollars last season after factoring in the luxury tax penalties."
In short, Miller is saying that the Mets are more than willing to break the bank on a top free agent. And if they were to lose out on Juan Soto and Pete Alonso (both of whom are unrestricted free agents this offseason), they would surely be all-in on Cole if both he and the Yankees declined their options.
To reiterate, this scenario playing out is unlikely. But if Cole were to become a free agent this offseason, he could be starting at Citi Field in 2025.