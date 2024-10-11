Mets Deemed 'Worst' Free Agency Fit For Rival Cy Young
Regardless of how their 2024 season ends, the New York Mets are expected to be in the market for a top-tier starting pitcher this offseason.
Not only are Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea, and Luis Severino all likely to enter free agency, but New York's surplus of spending money and the willingness to use it makes them an immediate fit to pursue another ace to pair with Kodai Senga next season.
The Mets have already been linked to former 2021 NL Cy Young and Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes, reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, and Atlanta Braves stud Max Fried.
There's another reigning Cy Young who could become a free agent this offseason: New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.
However, an October 11 article from Bleacher Report's Joel Rueter explained why the Mets would be the worst fit for the 2023 AL Cy Young in free agency.
"It's a small sample size, but Citi Field is one of the few ballparks where Cole has struggled in his career, allowing 19 hits and 14 earned runs in 15 career innings," Rueter wrote. "That includes an ugly start earlier this year when he surrendered seven hits and six earned runs in four innings while serving up four home runs.
"Jumping ship to the Mets would also taint his legacy with the Yankees, and while that may not be a top priority, it is a factor worth considering," he continued.
"The Mets will be kicking the tires on the top tier of the starting pitching market, but there are better fits for both team and player than signing Cole."
It's worth reiterating that there's already a slim chance Cole will enter free agency. An interesting feature of the nine-year, $324 million contract he signed with the Yankees in December 2019 is that Cole can opt out of his current deal after this season. If he does so (which he's predicted to), the Yankees can avoid him leaving their team by tacking on an extra year (and $36 million) at the end of his current deal.
Given how great Cole has been for the Mets' cross-town rival, there's little question the Yankees will exercise that team option if it comes to that.
But even if they didn't, Cole doesn't sound likely to take his talents to Queens.