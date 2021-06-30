Mets' Dellin Betances To Undergo Season Ending Shoulder Surgery

Prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets manager Luis Rojas announced that relief pitcher Dellin Betances will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

Prior to the Mets' matchup with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, manager Luis Rojas announced that Betances will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery tomorrow.

The right-hander last pitched for the Mets on April 7, which was his only inning of work this season.

After beginning a rehab assignment on June 13, Betances struggled mightily between Low-A Port St. Lucie and Triple-A Syracuse, allowing eight runs and five walks in 3.3 innings of work.

Coming off a bone spur in his shoulder and a torn achilles in 2019, previous Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen signed Betances to a one-year, $10 million deal, which included a $6 million player option for 2021.

Unfortunately, Betances' career with the Amazins' was a disappointing one, which saw him pitch just 12.2 total innings, while posting a 8.11 ERA. Despite an impressive tenure with the Yankees, where he threw in the upper-90's, Betances was never able to regain his velocity after joining the Mets.

Injury Updates

Relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (hip impingement) tossed a 12-pitch scoreless inning in his first rehab outing on Tuesday night. According to Rojas, Familia is expected to be activated this weekend.

As for outfielder Brandon Nimmo (ligament tear near finger), Rojas would not put an exact date on his return, but said it could "potentially" be this weekend when the team faces off against the Yankees in the subway series. Although Nimmo's initial activation date was supposed to be yesterday, the Mets decided that they want to see him get some more game action in Syracuse, but insisted that he did not suffer a setback.

Third baseman J.D. Davis (hand sprain) will begin his rehab assignment on Wednesday night for Triple-A Syracuse, and infielder Jonathan Villar (right calf strain) is set to start his in the same location tomorrow night.