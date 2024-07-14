Mets DFA Joey Lucchesi; Southpaw Hits the Waiver Wire
With the July 30 MLB Trade Deadline approaching, the waiver wire has also picked up steam.
On Tuesday, the New York Mets designated southpaw Joey Lucchesi for assignment; the 31-year-old was subsequently placed on waivers. Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted in a recent article that New York, “quietly placed left-hander Joey Lucchesi on waivers, hoping someone claims him and his remaining $1.65 million salary.”
If Lucchesi is not officially picked up by a team through waivers, he will have the option of remaining with the Mets in Triple-A Syracuse, or electing free agency to sign with another franchise.
The left-hander, who battled and recovered from a multitude of injuries throughout his Mets tenure dating back to 2021, has spent the majority of his time this season with the Syracuse Mets, pitching to a 4.20 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP in 15 starts over 83.1 innings. Across those 15 outings, Lucchesi has gone 5-4 with 63 strikeouts; at the major league level this season, he’s thrown just 4.1 innings, allowing five earned runs on five hits (including a home run) and four walks.
In the grand scheme of things, the decision to DFA Lucchesi was a corresponding move to make room on the 40-man roster, after New York acquired right-handed reliever Phil Maton from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade last week.
Currently, the Mets are 49-45 and in sole possession of the third and final NL Wild Card spot, as they enter Sunday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. With the team riding a five-game winning streak, manager Carlos Mendoza will look towards the grouping of Maton, Edwin Díaz, Dedniel Nuñez, Jake Diekman, and company to provide serviceable innings for New York’s bullpen.