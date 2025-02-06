Mets Discussed Trio of Promising Infielders in Garrett Crochet Trade Talks
On December 11, 2024, the Boston Red Sox finalized a trade to acquire left-handed hurler Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox.
To acquire Crochet, Boston had to part ways with four of their top-tier prospects.
The New York Mets were also in trade talks for Crochet. However, a December 11 article from Jon Heyman of the New York Post conveyed that they weren't willing to part ways with their two top prospects.
"The Mets also failed to land Crochet because they wouldn’t surrender the tandem of Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams," Heyman wrote.
It initially hadn't been known who the Mets offered to Chicago in return for Crochet instead of Sproat and Williams. But a February 6 article from Joel Sherman of the New York Post revealed three prospects the Mets tried to trade for Crochet earlier this offseason.
"[Re-signing Pete Alonso] does give them at least another season of Alonso at first and Mark Vientos at third, which turns Luisangel Acuna, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio from competing for the hot corner job into either bench pieces or Syracuse Mets since each has one more minor league option," Sherman wrote.
"Does that trio become even more prominent trade chips? The Mets could believe that in the next year that the next wave of infield prospects, notably Jesus Baez, Boston Baro and Jett Williams, could become more prominent and make a piece or two from Acuna/Baty/Mauricio easier to part with even if Alonso leaves in a year and Vientos actually is shifted to first base.
"All three were discussed with the White Sox when the Mets were trying to get Garrett Crochet in December — so even before Alonso’s return," he added.
In other words, Alonso coming back means that New York could try to trade away Baty, Mauricio, or Acuna just like they did when trying to acquire Crochet since there's now less space for those three in the Mets' infield.
These three prospects' futures will be worth monitoring as the 2025 season unfolds.