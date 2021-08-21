August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Mets' Dive Continues In Loss To Dodgers

The Mets' dive continued, as Friday night's latest loss to the Dodgers saw them fall two games under .500 and 6-16 in their last 22 games overall.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Things just seem to keep getting worse for the now third place Mets, who find themselves a season-worst six games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

But it should come as no surprise, given they have gone an abysmal 6-16 in their last 22 games, which has seen them plummet in the standings.

Dodgers ace Walker Buehler dominated the Mets for the second straight start, tossing 7.2 innings, while allowing two runs and striking out eight batters.

The Mets' offense struggled again, going 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position, while leaving six men on base.

Pete Alonso drove in both runs for the Mets, which also included his 27th homer of the season.

The Mets had the tying run in scoring position in the eighth inning, but Jeff McNeil struck out looking on a ball that looked to be inside. The struggling McNeil spiked his bat in frustration and barked a few words at the home plate umpire on his way back to the dugout. This was the Amazins' best chance to come back in this contest, but they were only able to get one run out of it, which proved to be the difference.

Meanwhile, Carlos Carrasco's outing for the Mets started off rocky, but he settled down to finish with a line of: five innings, three runs on five hits, and six strikeouts. 

However, the Mets' bats were quiet again, which led to another 3-2 loss to the Dodgers, who they have now gone 0-6 against this year. The Mets have two more games left with Dodgers, before finishing their brutal stretch against the top two teams in the NL West with a three-game set versus the Giants. They've lost 7-of-8 games so far through this 13-game span. 

The Mets are now 60-62 on the season and their playoff hopes continue to shrink each day.

Carlos Carrasco fires a pitch to the plate in the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night.
News

Mets' Dive Continues In Loss To Dodgers

Mets catcher James McCann landed on the IL on August 20 with back spasms.
News

Mets Place Catcher James McCann On IL With Back Spasms

Mets' Dom Smith makes a sliding catch in left field against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
News

Mets' Dom Smith Dealing With 'Nagging' Wrist Issue

Mets claimed reliever Heath Hembree off waivers from the Reds, and transferred ace Jacob deGrom to the 60-day IL.
News

Mets Bring In Bullpen Help; Jacob DeGrom Shifted To 60-Day IL

Mets are showing interest in Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.
News

Report: Mets Discussed Blockbuster Trade With Cubs At Deadline

Mets' Taijuan Walker was unable to have the same success in his latest start against the Dodgers.
News

Mets' Taijuan Walker Unable To Repeat His Dominance Against Dodgers

Mets' Jonathan Villar fields a throw from catcher Patrick Mazeika in an attempt to catch Trea Turner stealing.
News

Mets' Bats Silent In Series Opener Loss To Dodgers; Fall Season-Worst 5 Games Back in NL East

Mets' Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez could rejoin the team this weekend.
News

Francisco Lindor, Javier Báez Could Rejoin Mets By This Weekend