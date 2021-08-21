Mets' Dive Continues In Loss To Dodgers

The Mets' dive continued, as Friday night's latest loss to the Dodgers saw them fall two games under .500 and 6-16 in their last 22 games overall.

Things just seem to keep getting worse for the now third place Mets, who find themselves a season-worst six games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

But it should come as no surprise, given they have gone an abysmal 6-16 in their last 22 games, which has seen them plummet in the standings.

Dodgers ace Walker Buehler dominated the Mets for the second straight start, tossing 7.2 innings, while allowing two runs and striking out eight batters.

The Mets' offense struggled again, going 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position, while leaving six men on base.

Pete Alonso drove in both runs for the Mets, which also included his 27th homer of the season.

The Mets had the tying run in scoring position in the eighth inning, but Jeff McNeil struck out looking on a ball that looked to be inside. The struggling McNeil spiked his bat in frustration and barked a few words at the home plate umpire on his way back to the dugout. This was the Amazins' best chance to come back in this contest, but they were only able to get one run out of it, which proved to be the difference.

Meanwhile, Carlos Carrasco's outing for the Mets started off rocky, but he settled down to finish with a line of: five innings, three runs on five hits, and six strikeouts.

However, the Mets' bats were quiet again, which led to another 3-2 loss to the Dodgers, who they have now gone 0-6 against this year. The Mets have two more games left with Dodgers, before finishing their brutal stretch against the top two teams in the NL West with a three-game set versus the Giants. They've lost 7-of-8 games so far through this 13-game span.

The Mets are now 60-62 on the season and their playoff hopes continue to shrink each day.