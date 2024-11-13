Mets’ Division Rival Listed Among Pete Alonso’s ‘Best Fits’ in Free Agency
As the New York Mets prepare to meet with top free-agent target Juan Soto in Southern California, one of their own stars has quietly become a “Plan B” of sorts this offseason.
Longtime Mets slugger Pete Alonso is widely regarded as the top available first baseman in this year’s free-agent class, with many projecting him to secure a contract comparable to the six-year, $162 million deal reigning World Series MVP Freddie Freeman signed in 2022.
During his six seasons in Queens, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Alonso set the rookie home run record (53), earned NL Rookie of the Year honors, made four All-Star teams, and slugged 226 home runs, leaving him just 27 shy of the Mets’ all-time record.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has previously expressed interest in bringing Alonso back but indicated he would allow the first baseman to test the open market. In an article published Wednesday by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the NL East rival Washington Nationals were listed among Alonso’s seven best fits in free agency.
“Washington lacked offense at first base in 2024, ranking 11th in the NL with a .686 OPS and tied for 13th with 14 home runs. Juan Yepez currently tops the depth chart at the position, but Alonso would give the Nationals a veteran bat to complement their young core,” Feinsand wrote.
The Nationals have been in rebuild mode ever since they traded away Trea Turner, Max Scherzer, and Juan Soto in consecutive trade deadlines a few years ago. However, brighter days seem on the horizon in D.C., with 2024 marking the first career All-Star campaign for shortstop CJ Abrams and the debuts of two of baseball’s top three prospects—James Wood and Dylan Crews.
Adding an established slugger to the mix could help the Nationals’ promising roster take the next step toward playoff contention. Furthermore, Alonso has a strong track record at Nationals Park, having hit 15 homers with a .304/.391/.619 slash line (1.009 OPS) in 48 career games there, making a potential partnership appealing for both sides.
Entering his age-30 season, Alonso is coming off a down offensive year by his standards but still posted numbers that most teams would love to pencil into their lineup. He played all 162 regular-season games in 2024, hitting .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs and 88 RBI. He also impressed in the postseason, batting .273/.431/.568 with four home runs and 10 RBI in 13 games.
However, there are some red flags that could give teams pause. His OPS has declined in recent seasons—from .869 in 2022 to .821 in 2023 to a career-low .788 in 2024—raising concerns about how many prime years the slugger has left. Alonso also posted the highest ground-ball rate of his career (42%) in 2024, while his strikeout percentage (24.8) was his highest since 2020, marking the second straight season that number has risen.
Defensively, Alonso has been consistently below average statistically, but his -9 Outs Above Average last season was the worst of his six-year big-league career.
If Alonso departs, the Mets could target other high-upside replacements, such as Christian Walker, whom New York is reportedly expected to "aggressively pursue" on a shorter-term deal. Walker, 34, has won three consecutive Gold Glove Awards and averaged 32 home runs per season over the past few years.
While Walker would be more affordable, similar offensively, and a significant upgrade defensively, it would be hard to envision Mets fans being content with Alonso spending the second half of his career with a division rival—especially given his deep connection to the city.