Mets Drop Series To Dodgers In 3rd Straight Loss

The Mets fell short of a comeback to drop the series to the Dodgers in their third straight loss.

The Mets have dropped the first three games of their four-game set with the Dodgers, falling by a score of 4-3 on Saturday afternoon.

The Amazins' are now 60-63, and could very well be seven games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East by later tonight.

Although the Mets pulled within a run, Kenley Jansen struck out Pete Alonso with the tying run in scoring position to end the game.

The Mets had their chances in this contest, but they couldn't come up with that big hit, going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

And the Dodgers jumped all over Mets starter Rich Hill early, who allowed two home runs in a span of three batters to start the game. This gave Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.

After Hill settled in to toss 2.2 scoreless innings, following a rough first, the Dodgers got their third solo homer from Chris Taylor, which extended their lead to 3-0.

For the second straight game, the Mets found themselves in a three-run hole.

Max Scherzer held the Mets to one run across five innings, to go along with eight strikeouts. His lone blemish came in the top of the fifth when Brandon Nimmo's solo homer got the Mets on the board.

As for Hill, he went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits, while striking out two. However, Miguel Castro, who was the first man out of the bullpen in the sixth, gave up a run and left without recording an out in a bases loaded jam.

With the Dodgers threatening, Jeurys Familia came in to get the next three outs without allowing a run.

At this point, the Mets were trailing 4-1, but in the top of the seventh, Pete Alonso slugged his 28th homer of the season, for a two-run shot to get the Mets back in the game at 4-3.

Unfortunately, Alonso couldn't come through again to tie it in the top of the ninth, as the Mets dropped their third straight game to lose the series to the Dodgers. The Mets have lost 17 of their last 23 games.