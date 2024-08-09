Mets Elite Prospect Surprisingly Called Top Trade Candidate In 2025
The New York Mets could look a lot different next season.
New York is in a good spot right now and would be in the playoffs if the 2024 season were to end today. While this is the case, there still will be some changes on the way. New York's finances get a lot easier to work with right when the 2024 campaign ends.
The Mets likely will be big fish hunting and already have been speculated to be in the mix to land New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. it's unclear how likely a move for Soto will be, but the Mets likely will land at least one start to a big deal.
Depending on how all of that shakes out, the Mets could look to make a trade or two. One player who was called the club's top trade candidate for 2025 is elite prospect Brett Baty by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"Contract Status: $750,000 salary, under club control through 2028," Rymer said. "Speaking of prospects who have fallen out of favor, Baty hasn't played for the Mets since June 9 and has thus been powerless to stop Mark Vientos' rise as the club's de facto third baseman.
"According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, other teams contacted the Mets about Baty ahead of the deadline. And why not? He was a good buy-low target then, and he'll be a good buy-low target again this winter."
The Mets recently had trade interest in Baty but opted to keep him. But, if the Mets sign a superstar in free agency then he could become expendable.
