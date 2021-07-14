Mets Expected To Activate J.D. Davis On Friday

After spending 2.5 months on the IL with a hand sprain, the Mets are expected to activate J.D. Davis on Friday in Pittsburgh.

At last, the Mets' starting position player group will finally be healthy when they kick off the second half of the season.

According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets are expected to activate J.D. Davis from the Injured List on Friday in Pittsburgh.

Davis has been out since May 1 with a hand sprain, which was his second-stint on the IL this season.

Although the Mets mulled the possibility of activating Davis for their final series before the All-Star break, they instead opted to keep him in Syracuse to accumulate additional at-bats.

And this move could wind up paying off in a big way, as Davis has caught fire at the plate recently. In his last three rehab games, Davis is 7-for-12 with two home runs, three doubles and four RBIs.

Heading into the second act of the year, the Mets have the No. 24 ranked offense in baseball. While Davis' glove isn't exactly the sharpest at the hot corner, his bat will be a significant boost to an inconsistent lineup.

Despite Luis Rojas saying Davis will be splitting time at third, it will be hard to not pencil him in everyday if his hot streak at the plate carries over to the big-league club.