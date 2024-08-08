Mets Expected to Get Key Reliever Back From IL For Series Against AL Contender
The New York Mets are on the verge of receiving some bullpen help in the near future.
Prior to their 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, manager Carlos Mendoza shared a positive injury update with reporters about one of the Mets' key relief pitchers.
According to Mendoza, there's a "good chance" right-hander Reed Garrett will rejoin the team this weekend in Washington state when they take on the Seattle Mariners.
Garrett had a major bounce-back rehab outing with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, where he allowed one walk and one hit, but struck out three batters.
In his first appearance on his rehab assignment, Garrett had gotten roughed up while pitching for Double-A Binghamton in which he surrendered three runs while recording just one out.
Now, it looks like Garrett will be ready to come off the injured list in the Mets' upcoming series. The 31-year-old was placed on the IL on July 10 with right elbow inflammation. The righty's injury could possibly have been a result of overuse, as he threw a total of 42 innings in the first three months of the season.
Garrett began the season with an astonishing 0.57 ERA in his first 15.2 innings. However, his numbers weren't great in his next 26.1 innings, as his ERA shot up to 3.64. He does have 63 strikeouts on the year, though, so the Mets are hoping that rest and rehab will bring him back to his early season form.
As for fellow reliever Sean Reid-Foley, he is not as close. The 28-year-old has given up five runs and issued seven walks in 3.1 innings on his rehab assignment. The righty has been on the IL since June 20 with a shoulder impingement.
This has been a recurring injury for Reid-Foley, who has spent two separate stints on the IL this season due to this shoulder impingement.
Mendoza indicated that they want to play it safe with the reliever and see a number of things before bringing him off the shelf.
“[We want to see] A little bit of everything. Results and how he’s feeling after each outing," Mendoza said. "It comes down to how he’s feeling the next day. We might want to see a back-to-back or maybe a 2-out-of-3 or one-plus [innings] out of him because he’s been dealing with this [injury] all year.
"We want to make sure he’s 100 percent and the ability to bounce back is important too."