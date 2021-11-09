Mets Expected To Pivot To GM Search For 2nd Straight Year

For the past month, the Mets have been reminding everyone of what occurred last year when they were unable to hire a president of baseball operations.

While this year's search has been giving off major vibes of déjà vu, due to their inability to hire anyone to lead their baseball department, it has basically turned into the exact same scenario as in 2020.

Once again, it sounds like the Mets will be forced to pivot to bringing in a general manager instead of a POBO for the second straight year, as team president Sandy Alderson eluded to at GM meetings in Carlsbad, California on Tuesday morning.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t anticipate another position,” Alderson said, referencing the unlikeliness they will hire a president of baseball operations.

Last season, the Mets hired GM Jared Porter and assistant GM Zack Scott after they couldn't find a president of baseball operations.

But Porter was fired a month later when it was discovered that he sent inappropriate text messages to a female reporter during his time with the Chicago Cubs, and Scott took over as acting GM until getting arrested on suspicion of DWI on Aug. 31.

Scott was placed on paid administrative leave for the remainder of the season and was later dismissed from his role in the offseason.

Although the Mets could potentially bring in a GM to work with their current infrastructure, and wait until Milwaukee's David Stearns or Yankees' Brian Cashman potentially become available next year, they'd essentially be sticking this winter's hire with someone above them in 2023, which is an unorthodox blueprint.

“But first of all, assuming we only hire one person, there will be at least a year [of] runway for that person to demonstrate their ability and their potential," said Alderson. "I’ve said this to others in the past: That’s the opportunity. That’s all you can ask for. Demonstrated ability tends to get rewarded.”

Even still, the risk of joining the Mets is larger than anticipated given their current plan for the next GM.

As of today, the Mets have either been denied permission to speak with certain candidates, or have been turned down due to a multitude of reasons.

"Admittedly, there's a reluctance to come to New York but it's not about Steve [Cohen] or the organization," said Alderson. "It's a big stage and some people would prefer to be elsewhere"

Alderson also directed the blame towards candidates not wanting to come here due to their current family, location or professional situations. Not to mention, the direction of the Mets' organization as well.

While Alderson acknowledged the fact that they've already blown past the reasonable timeline to bring someone in, they are still speaking with several candidates and should know more by later in the week.

He also made it clear that Cohen has high standards and they aren't going to make a hire just to bring someone in. They are focused on bringing in the right candidate.

As far as whether Alderson will have to take over the GM role for next season if they cannot hire anyone, he doesn't believe that will be the case.

"We’re not there," he said. "I wouldn’t expect that we’ll be at that point."

And regarding the autonomy of his role raising concerns from the perspective of potential GM targets, Alderson does not see this as an issue and if it is, he will talk through it with the person. Not to mention, ex-acting GM Zack Scott handled the majority of day-to-day operations last season while Alderson took a step back.

According to Alderson, they are actively considering a number of candidates and he is hopeful the next hire will be one of the individuals he has already spoken with.

But he will not interview any additional candidates until the GM meetings conclude later in the week.

The Mets are still speaking to a number of players while in Carlsbad and have put in various waiver claims, which have come up empty.

Alderson went onto state that they do not have much interest in trading away prospects and they also have several players on their roster who underperformed last year. They do not intend on selling low on said players, per Alderson.

"What is the direction of the organization? We spent $210 million last year," said Alderson. "There are only two currencies in baseball: Players and money.

"Right now, we don't have a lot of players in our system that we want to trade. Let's face it, a lot of our players underperformed to their expectations last year. Hate to be in the position of selling low but Steve [Cohen] is committed to putting an excellent team on the field. I expect to make every effort to do that."

The Mets are also in need of a new manager after parting ways with Luis Rojas, but Alderson does not intend on hiring one before adding a GM.

“We don’t want to do this in reverse order, and hire from the bottom up," he said.

Alderson cited the fact that there is not much competition for a manager since the Oakland Athletics are the only other team in the league that is looking to fill this position.

As Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post then reported, one of the GM candidates the Mets are currently considering is former Nationals assistant GM Adam Cromie.

Cromie left the Nationals in 2017 to join a law firm.

For now, the Mets' search for a GM will trudge on at least until the end of the week. This won't stop them from signing players, and once they bring in an executive, they can transition into looking for their next manager.

It hasn't exactly been pretty for the second straight year, but it appears as though the Mets are inching closer to completing their search for a GM.