Mets Expected To Place Massive Bid For 'Game-Changer,' Per Insider
The New York Mets have been great after a rough start to the 2024 season.
New York at one point was over 10 games below .500 but has completely turned its season around and now sits at 61-57 and is just one game out of a National League Wild Card spot. The Mets bought ahead of the trade deadline and have a real chance of making a run at a playoff spot.
The Mets have been good this year but should be even better in 2025. The Mets' payroll will get a lot easier to work with and it already has been speculated that New York could get back to its high-spending ways in free agency this upcoming offseason.
New York already has been linked to a handful of players with New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto being the most prominent. The Athletic's Jim Bowden even predicted that the Mets will bid against the Yankees for him.
"Juan Soto has been a game-changer for the Yankees this season and appears headed for a top-five finish in the American League (Most Valuable Player) voting," Bowden said. "He's likely going to sign a contract of more than half a billion dollars and both New York teams are expected to bid for his services."
It has been said many times that the Mets will be involved in the sweepstakes for Soto and it isn't too surprising. He is one of the best players in baseball and now has shown that he can have great success playing in New York. He is the exact player the Mets should target.
More MLB: Could Mets Reunite With Veteran Hurler? Move Would Make Perfect Sense