Mets 'Expressing Interest' In Huge Trade For Pitcher, Per Insider
The New York Mets could end up making a big trade in the final hours before the upcoming 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The deadline will pass on Tuesday night and the Mets still have a hole in the bullpen that could be filled. New York certainly has been busy and already has improved the bullpen, but there still is work that could be done. The Mets clearly know this and reportedly have checked in on Miami Marlins All-Star closer Tanner Scott, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Jon Heyman of the New York Post linked the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Seattle Mariners to Miami Marlins left-hander Tanner Scott," Murray said. "According to a source, another team expressing interest in Scott is the New York Mets.
"Scott, 30, is the best reliever remaining on the market, posting a 1.18 ERA and recording 18 saves in 44 appearances this season. The Mets also remain on the lookout for a starting pitcher after losing right-hander Kodai Senga for the remainder of the season."
If the Mets want to add to the bullpen, they shouldn't look any further than Scott. He is the best reliever that will end up getting traded on Tuesday. There has been so much speculation about him over the last few months that it's shocking that he hasn't been traded already.
Scott recently was named an All-Star for the first time and it isn't hard to see why. He's been lights-out for the Marlins but soon will call another team home. Hopefully, that club will be the Mets.
