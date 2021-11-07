Mets Extend Qualifying Offers To Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard

The offers are now on the table.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Mets officially announced that they’ve extended qualifying offers to both right fielder Michael Conforto and right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

This duo has 10 days to decide on whether they’re going to accept the one-year, $18.4 million deal, or elect free agency.

If either player rejects the offer and signs with another team, the Mets will receive a compensatory draft pick.

While Conforto’s intentions are currently unknown, Syndergaard previously told reporters in September that he has no desire to leave the Mets, and was confident that a deal would get done.

Syndergaard admitted that he would be "extremely grateful" to receive the QO from the Mets, and now his wish has been granted.

The 29-year-old has pitched a total of just two innings across the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020.

And it is hard to see Syndergaard not accepting the QO based off his previous comments, as well as the reality of his market if he were to enter free agency.

Syndergaard is probably destined for a one-year prove it deal even if he decides to reject the QO.

But given the question mark surrounding his health, along with being tied to a draft pick, it is difficult to imagine other teams offering him a deal that comes close to the $18.4 million he can make with the Mets next year by accepting the QO.

As for Conforto, he had a disappointing 2021 campaign, slashing .232/.344/.384 with 14 home runs in 125 games.

However, the 28-year-old is still expected to draw a number of suitors this offseason if he becomes a free agent. And multiple reports have indicated that he will likely reject the QO in order to test the market.