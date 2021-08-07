Mets Fall Out Of First-Place For First Time Since May In Loss To Phillies

The Mets officially hit rock bottom on Friday night, as they fell out of first-place for the first time since May 7 in a loss to the Phillies.

The Mets needed a win on Friday night, but they didn't get one.

It may have been a different day for the Amazins', but it was the same story in their 4-2 series opener loss to the Phillies, which saw them fall out of first-place for the first time since May 7.

The Mets went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base, while the Phillies took advantage.

The Mets failed to score a run after loading the bases in the top of the fourth with nobody out, and then left Jeff McNeil in scoring position following a leadoff double in the top of the fifth. This saw the two teams remain tied 1-1 until opposing pitcher Kyle Gibson knocked in the go-ahead run on an RBI single (first career RBI) against Marcus Stroman in the bottom of the fifth.

Gibson went six innings, allowing just one run against the Mets' offense.

And this lead was one the Phillies would not relinquish. With a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth, Jonathan Villar's error allowed the leadoff runner to get on base. That's when the red-hot Bryce Harper slugged a two-run homer off Edwin Diaz to extend the Phillies' lead to 4-1.

Although the Mets got one back in the top of the ninth via Villar's lead off solo homer against Ian Kennedy, they ultimately dropped their second straight contest to lose the first game of the series to the Phillies.

"We're not going out there trying to lose," said a frustrated Brandon Nimmo. "It sucks."

The Phillies drew first blood behind Didi Gregorius' solo shot off Stroman. But the Mets struck back on Dom Smith's RBI single in the top of the third.

Stroman tossed five innings, allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out five and walking one in the loss.

The Mets are now 56-53 and have gone 9-12 since the All-Star break. They have also lost eight of their last 10 games. They will look to bounce back, and get back in first-place on Saturday afternoon with rookie Tylor Megill taking the mound in what will be the the most important start of his young career.