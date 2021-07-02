Mets Fall Short On deGrom Day In Walk-Off Rubber Game Loss To Braves

For the first time this season, Jacob deGrom allowed three runs in a start. And for the first time in his career, Dom Smith launched two home runs in a game. But the Mets' ninth inning comeback was short-lived, as they lost the rubber game to the Braves 4-3 on a walk-off hit by Freddie Freeman.

But despite a rough first inning, deGrom settled in to toss seven innings, allowing three runs, all coming in the top of the first, while striking out 14. His ERA on the season now sits at 0.95.

He exited with his team trailing 3-2 after seven. And with the Mets down to their final three outs in the top of the ninth, that's when Dom Smith played hero, launching his second home run of the night to tie things up against Braves closer Will Smith. This marked the first multi-homer game of Smith's career, and it came at the biggest moment to help even things up for his team.

Unfortunately, the Amazins' comeback did not last for very long, as Seth Lugo surrendered a walk-off infield hit to Freddie Freeman in the bottom of the ninth, on a ball that ricocheted off his foot. Although third baseman Luis Guillorme fielded the ball and fired to first, Freeman beat it out by a step to end the contest.

The Mets' offense struck first for the second-straight night when Michael Conforto drove in Francisco Lindor with an RBI single off Ian Anderson, their bats couldn't do much else for the remainder of the evening, scratching across a mere three runs.

And just like last night, the Braves answered back immediately in the bottom of the first against deGrom. Starting in place of star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who was scratched due to back tightness, Enhire Adrianza snapped deGrom's streak of retiring 37-straight batters in the opening inning with a leadoff triple.

After striking out Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies continued to hurt the Mets with an RBI single to tie things up at 1-1.

But the Braves weren't done just yet. Austin Riley took deGrom deep for a two-run home run to give his team the lead, 3-1.

In the bottom of the second, deGrom found himself in trouble again with runners on the corners and no outs. But this time, he was able to escape the jam with three-straight strikeouts.

While deGrom's first inning was a rough one, he settled in to retire 18 straight Braves hitters, with 14 strikeouts (eight punch outs in a row) through seven.

On the other side, Anderson was cruising along at this point, retiring eight batters in a row, as well.

In the top of the seventh, the Mets finally got to Anderson when Smith cranked his first homer of the contest to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Anderson finished his night, going seven strong innings, allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out two and walking two.

With Braves pitcher Chris Martin on in relief with a 3-2 lead in the eighth, the Mets had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, but they could not cash in.

Mets relief pitcher Trevor May came on in the bottom half for deGrom, and allowed back-to-back singles to start the inning. He found himself in bases loaded trouble after issuing a walk, but came back to strikeout Dansby Swanson to keep it a one-run game heading to the ninth.

In the top of the ninth, Braves closer Will Smith entered to try to lock down the save. That's when Dom Smith stepped to the plate and launched his second homer of the night to knot things up at three-a-piece.

But as they did in the first inning, the Braves were able to answer back again in the final inning. After getting ahead 0-2 against Ender Inciarte, Lugo lost him to load the bases, setting up Freeman's walk-off.

The Amazins' dropped their second-straight to lose two out of three to the Braves in Atlanta. They will now head back to New York to face the Yankees in the subway series this weekend at 41-36.