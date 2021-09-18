Mets Fall Short To Drop 4th Straight In Series Opener Loss To Phillies

The Mets' comeback fell short, as they dropped their fourth straight game in a series opener loss to the Phillies.

NEW YORK- With the Mets trying to keep their extremely thin playoff hopes alive, they didn't help their cause by coming up short again to lose their fourth game in a row on Friday night.

It was the same old song and dance for the Mets this evening, who fell to the Phillies - a team they are chasing in the postseason race - in the series opener at Citi Field by a score of 4-3.

The Mets nearly overcame a three-run deficit in the eighth-inning, scoring two-runs off Archie Bradley, but Ian Kennedy came on to strike out James McCann to strand the tying run in scoring position.

Although the Mets got table setter Brandon Nimmo back from the IL tonight, and out-hit the Phillies 8-7, they only had three-runs to show for it.

Overall, they went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position, and left eight men on base.

The Mets are now 72-76 on the season and could very well be six back of the second Wild card and 6.5 back in the division by later this evening.

This deficit pretty much closes the book on their chances of playing in October with just 14 games remaining in the regular season.

Earlier this afternoon, the Mets claimed they hadn't discussed the possibility of shutting down Taijuan Walker for the season if they fall completely out of the race, but they are clearly limiting his innings, as he only threw 88-pitches through five frames tonight.

Walker allowed two-runs on three hits, including a solo home run, while striking out three batters. And he did not receive any run support, which handed him his 10th loss of the season.

The Mets did not have their first hit against old friend Zack Wheeler until the fourth inning, where they got a run off of him to tie the game.

The Phillies jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on Freddy Galvis' sac-fly in the top of the second.

But two innings later, the Mets answered back against Wheeler on Javier Báez's RBI single. However, with the bases loaded and one out, they were unable to score another run.

And in the top of the fifth, Brad Miller took Walker deep to put the Phillies back in front at 2-1.

After Walker's exit, Aaron Loup was the first reliever out of the Mets' pen and worked an 11-pitch scoreless sixth to lower his ERA on the season to 1.03.

The Mets have never had a pitcher throw at least 50 innings and produce an ERA below 1.10 before, but with Loup and Jacob deGrom (1.08), they have the chance to finish the season with two hurlers accomplishing this feat.

After Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso recorded back-to-back singles off Wheeler to start the bottom of the sixth, the right-hander's night was over.

Wheeler went five innings, allowing one-run on three hits, while striking out six and hitting two batters. He did not have his usual dominant outing against his former team, which we've become accustomed to seeing since he left Queens, but he still left with the lead.

This brought in Mets' nemesis Jose Alvarado, who induced a ground ball double play from Michael Conforto on the first pitch. He then struck out J.D. Davis, who pinch-hit for Jeff McNeil, to escape the jam, as the Mets wasted a prime scoring chance.

In the top of the seventh, Seth Lugo found himself in a bases loaded one-out jam, and allowed a sac-fly, which let the Phillies extend their lead to 3-1.

Although Lugo appeared to have picked Didi Gregorius off first base earlier in the inning, the call was not overturned upon the replay review, and Gregorius eventually came home to score a big insurance run for his team.

In the middle of this scoring inning, Phillies manager Joe Girardi got ejected for arguing with the third base umpire.

Brad Hand got the Mets into a first-and-third mess with nobody out in the top of the eighth. However, he was able to get a fly ball off the bat of Bryce Harper, which was too shallow to score a run.

Jeurys Familia then came on to try to finish the job, but after striking out J.T. Realmuto, Gregorius came through with a two-out RBI single to put the Phillies up 4-1.

The Mets got two-runs back in the bottom of the eighth off of Archie Bradley. Lindor led off the inning with a double, and two batters later, Conforto drove him in with a double of his own to cut the deficit to 4-2.

And with two-outs, Kevin Pillar came through with a double as well to pull the Mets within a run at 4-3. Although Pillar was initially called out at second base, a replay review overturned this ruling, which gave James McCann a chance to tie the game with a runner in scoring position.

That's when the Phillies brought in Ian Kennedy, who struck out McCann with the tying run on second to end the threat.

After the Cardinals swept the Mets in a three-game set earlier in the week, New York still believed they had a chance. But tonight's latest performance showed us that they only remain alive mathematically.

On the field, their fate appears to have already been stamped.