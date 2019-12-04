Amazin' Clubhouse
BREAKING: Wilpons to sell controlling interest in Mets to Steve Cohen over five year period

Rick Laughland
by

Mets fans are finally seeing the Wilpons sell the team.

Statement By Sterling Partners and Cohen Private Ventures

The Sterling Partners and Steve Cohen are negotiating an agreement in which Steve Cohen would increase his investment in the New York Mets. As part of that agreement, Fred Wilpon will remain in the role of the Control Person and CEO for five years and Jeff Wilpon will remain in his role of Chief Operating Officer for the 5 year period as well.

Steve Cohen will continue as CEO and President of Point72 Asset Management and his stake in the Mets will continue to be managed by his family office, Cohen Private Ventures.

