Yoenis Cespedes takes batting practice in Florida from Endy Chavez

Yoenis Cespedes may or may not factor into the Mets' 2020 plans, but if one thing is for certain, fans of the Amazin's are estatic to see the Cuban-born outfielder return to the batting box.

In a post to his Instagram account, former 2006 Game 7 NLCS hero Endy Chavez posted a video of him tossing batting practice to the man nicknamed "La Potencia."

There's no much to glean from the video other than the fact that Cespedes is finally taking some hacks at the plate as the team enters its offseason.

The Mets, more specifically GM Brodie Van Wagenen, haven't released a timeline for Cespedes' return to the field.

“It’s too early to tell…I don’t have enough information to predict when he’s going to be back,” said Van Wagenen at the GM Winter Meetings.

The Amazin's have a gaping hole in center field and with Cespedes' advanced age and injury history, he's a more proper fit at a corner outfield spot.

New York's slugger missed all of the 2019 campaign after suffering multiple fractures in his right ankle after falling off a non-horse at his ranch.

Whatever that means!

If it sounds fishy, that's because it is!

Clearly if Cespedes injured himself doing an activity that is banned based on his contract language, the Mets could void his contract, but both the team and player have been tight-lipped on the nature of his injury.

So as the Amazin's prepare for a frenzied Hot Stove period, it will be interesting to see how Cespedes progresses in his return to the baseball diamond.