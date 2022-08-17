Skip to main content

Mets First Baseman Pete Alonso to Play For Team USA in World Baseball Classic

The four-year veteran is the first New York Mets player who has been named for USA's roster in the 2023 World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is back, and the New York Mets will have at least one familiar face there.

On Wednesday, MLB announced on Twitter that Pete Alonso will play for Team USA, joining Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto, Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story and St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.

Alonso, 27, is having yet another strong year in Queens, as he's hit .277/.356/.530 with 29 home runs, 97 RBIs, a 145 wRC+ and .370 wOBA, and has been worth 2.9 fWAR.

The World Baseball Classic will take place in March with Taichung, Tokyo, Miami and Phoenix as the host cities.

Pool play will begin on March 8 in Taiwan, and will wrap up with championship on March 21 at loanDepot Park in Miami.

The United States won the last World Baseball Classic in 2017.

More info on the World Baseball Classic can be found here.

