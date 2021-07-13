Mets' First Half: Weighing The Good And The Bad

Inside the Mets is here to recap the good and the bad surrounding the first half of the Mets' 2021 season.

With the door slammed shut on the first half of the regular season, there were definitely some positives and negatives surrounding the 2021 Mets.

Inside the Mets is here to give you a full recap on the best and worst aspects of the Amazins' first 87 games.

The Good

The Manager: Luis Rojas showed vast improvement in his second season as the skipper of the Mets. Despite the slew of injuries the team dealt with in the first half, give Rojas credit for keeping everyone together. What's even more impressive is that the Mets have held onto first-place in the NL East for nine-straight weeks and finished up with a record of 47-40 and 3.5 games up in the division.

The Pitching Staff: Led by ace Jacob deGrom, who has pitched like an MVP and Cy Young Award candidate with a league-leading 1.08 ERA and 0.54 WHIP, the Mets' pitching staff has recorded the fourth-best staff ERA in baseball at 3.43. They've also received strong performances from starters Taijuan Walker and Marcus Stroman, as well. And despite their offensive struggles, the Mets' staff is a big reason why they are a first-place team.

Edwin Diaz: Although he blew a five-out save in the first half finale to the Pirates, Edwin Diaz pitched like a lockdown closer for the Mets in the first half. Diaz went 19-for-21 on save attempts, with a 3.25 ERA and a 1.89 FIP. He also struck out 50 batters in 36 innings. The Mets' bullpen was surprisingly solid, despite not having Seth Lugo for the first two months of the year.

The Bench Mob: Despite losing half of their lineup to various injuries for a big chunk of the season, the Mets' depth pieces stepped up amicably to help keep the team more than afloat. Unlikely names such as Kevin Pillar, Jonathan Villar, Jose Peraza and Billy McKinney each played a big role in filling in for the Mets' missing starters through large portions of the first half.

The Bad

Offensive Struggles: While the Mets' starting lineup features five All-Star players, their bats were wildly inconsistent when healthy. Overall, their offense ranked 24th in MLB with a .231/.310/.373 slash line and only 88 home runs. They also averaged 3.76 runs per game. However, with the return of Brandon Nimmo, who missed two months with a torn ligament near his finger, the Mets' offense picked things up a bit down the stretch, which provides hope for the rest of the way.

Francisco Lindor: Francisco Lindor slashed .298/.431/.468 in his final 15 games, but the Mets' $341 million man ultimately did not live up to the hype through the first half of the season. Overall, Lindor finished with a .227 average and a .702 OPS with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs in 308 at-bats. He has sparkled at the shortstop position as a major upgrade defensively, but has yet to catch fire at the plate in his Mets' career.

Backend of the Rotation: Although the Mets' pitching staff has been a bright spot this year, the backend of their rotation has lacked stability. Prior to suffering an oblique injury, sophomore pitcher David Peterson struggled immensely with a 2-6 record and 5.54 ERA in 15 starts. And before starter Joey Lucchesi underwent Tommy John surgery, he did not provide much length in the No. 5 slot. Veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) has yet to make his Mets debut, but is expected to return within the next few weeks. While rookie Tylor Megill (3.50 ERA in four starts) has stepped up in the No. 4 spot, the addition of Carrasco will hopefully give the rotation a much-needed boost in the backend. Regardless, the Mets are expected to acquire another starter ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.