Mets' Francisco Lindor On CBA Negotiations: 'We Just Want A Good Deal'

Nobody is backing down.

For the first time since the conclusion of the 2021 season, Mets superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor spoke with the media.

However, it wasn't about his offseason training program or expectations for his 2022 campaign, as he looks to build off a strong finish to last year where he crushed nine home runs, drove in 25 RBIs and posted a .933 OPS in the month of September.

Instead, Lindor, an executive board member for MLBPA, discussed the current state of CBA negotiations, as time continues to run out for both sides to reach an agreement before the lockout causes a delay of spring training, which appears to be imminent, and more importantly, the regular season. And as much as the players want to start the regular season on time, Lindor admitted that they will do whatever it takes to get a "good deal."

"We just want a good deal," Lindor told SNY's Andy Martino, on his way into the players meeting in Tampa Bay, Fla. on Feb. 10. "If that's what it comes down to, we don't want to do it, we want to play the full season, but if that's what it comes down to, we will continue to come to the table and bring good things."

Alongside Lindor, his teammates Pete Alonso and Carlos Carrasco were also representing the Mets at the players meeting.

While It's evident that the players intend on standing their ground against the owners, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the media on Thursday and revealed the league's plan to bring a new proposal to the table on Saturday, which could spark some momentum towards an agreement.

According to Manfred, the owners have agreed with the union on adding a universal DH, as well as a draft lottery to prevent teams from tanking. Manfred also mentioned that the new proposal will eliminate draft pick compensation for signing free agents with a qualifying offer tied to them, and will address service-time manipulation and get younger players paid more, which were additional concerns on the union's side.

As we've reached the third month of the lockout, it finally seems like we are going to see some progress during the negotiation process. But time is running out to get something done as Opening Day is scheduled for March 31. Once an agreement is made, it will take around a week for spring training to officially begin.

That is why it is not a question of whether or not spring training gets pushed back. The real question is: how many weeks is it going to be delayed, and is there going to be a shortened camp?

Spring training was supposed to start next week (Feb. 15), which is almost certain to get pushed back in some way, shape or form. Regardless, the entire baseball world is crossing their fingers that the owner's proposal on Saturday will jump start negotiations in the right direction towards a new CBA, so that the regular season does not get delayed.

Manfred called the possibility of missing regular season games "disastrous." So, while it is a positive sign that both sides now appear to be on the same page regarding core economic principles, MLB and MLBPA must find common ground on the numbers portion of talks in order to end this lockout as soon as possible and begin the 2022 season on time.