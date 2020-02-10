Mets' Fred Wilpon to 'focus on the future' of ownership situation and intends to move 'foward to find a new transaction'

The Wilpons refuse to rehash what fell apart in negotiations for billionaire Steve Cohen to buy the New York Mets; instead, he'd rather turn an eye toward what other buyers could be willing to agree to his terms to take a majority control of the baseball club from Queens.

"I believe we need to focus on the future and not in the past and that's what we intend to do. ... We'll be moving forward to find a new transaction," noted Wilpon.

Those are encouraging words from Wilpon, and while it's probably not exactly what most Mets fans want to hear. They want the told sold yesterday and a new owner to help build the team into a big market club. Wilpon addressed those concerns, but gave little insight into how he plans to committ to winning.

"We would like to assure our fans that we will continue our commitment to winning in 2020 and beyond and we'll work hard to earn and maintain everyone's confidence and trust."



Clearly the Wilpons lost the trust of the Mets' fan base long ago and time has run out on them as majority owners. Cohen did very little to help his cause and because of how the negotiations broke down, even if it was a result of the Wilpons changing demands, Cohen has been black-balled by MLB for any future interest he has in owning a team.

As the Mets gear up to get spring training underway, the Mets ownership situation appears to be very fluid and expect a new ownership regime to be in place within months and not years.