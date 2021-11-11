Mets' Free Agent Updates: Aaron Loup, Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard

The Mets have a number of talented free agents who will be highly sought after on the open market this winter.

While we already know that the Mets have engaged with infielder Javier Báez's camp at GM meetings this week, they also have a trio of pitchers who are free to sign elsewhere as well.

First up, left-handed reliever Aaron Loup is set up for a substantial pay raise after producing a historic 0.95 ERA across 56.2 innings last season.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are among many teams showing interest in Loup. However, one of these clubs includes their NL East rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies who have also spoken with Loup.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Mets last year, and has said he wants to stick around in Flushing.

"I am hoping they intend to sign me back," Loup told Mike Puma of The New York Post.

And It's no secret that the Mets are hoping to retain their most reliable reliever from a season ago.

Rotation Needs

Next, let's shift our focus to the rotation, where the Mets are in need of starting pitching help.

“Starting pitching is definitely something we need to address,” Mets team president Sandy Alderson said at GM meetings this week. “If the opportunity presents itself to do something at the top end of the rotation, I think we’ll definitely consider that. Just as important, however, based on our experience last year, depth at the other end of the rotation is really important also. Pitching will be a focus for us like it is every team.”

While It's clear that the Mets are going to prioritize starting pitching, one of their biggest free agents is right-hander Marcus Stroman, who led the league with 33 starts, while posting a 3.02 ERA in the process. Stroman accepted the Mets' one-year, $18.9 million qualifying offer last season and it paid off for both sides as he proved to be their most durable arm.

Now, he will likely draw a big payday and the Mets are interested in bringing him back, as Alderson stated.

However, Alderson went onto note that it mostly depends on Stroman's level of interest. The Mets want to keep him, but there is going to be some heavy competition for his services.

Following his final start of the season, Stroman also said he was "open" to returning to the Mets.

"I'm open, man. I'm open, I'm open to anything, you know what I mean? At this point in my career, I can't wait to finally be on a team where I know I'm going to be there for longer than a year," said Stroman back in September.

But, as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported, the Los Angeles Angels are one of the clubs showing early-interest in Stroman as well.

In addition to Stroman, the Angels also have starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard on their radar.

The Mets extended the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to Syndergaard last weekend, who has until Nov. 17 to accept or decline.

In the meantime, Syndergaard can gauge interest from other teams and figure out his market before giving the Mets an answer.

Syndergaard has also made it clear that he does not want to leave New York or the Mets. The righty has only pitched a total of two innings in the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020.

Offseason Plans

Although the Mets will certainly have their work cut out for them when it comes to re-signing their free agents, and adding external upgrades on the market, Alderson revealed that the team's budget will have "lots" of "flexibility."

"You're right to say we'll probably be brushing up against [the luxury tax] if not beyond it, just given what we have and given the qualifying offers that are outstanding," Alderson said referring to Syndergaard and Michael Conforto [rejected the QO]. "If they're both accepted, we're over."

This likely signals that owner Steve Cohen is willing to spend a significant amount this winter, and he has previously indicated that he has no issue with blowing past the luxury tax.

The Mets are already at or around the current $210 million threshold, which they did not surpass in 2021.

While exceeding this limit does not phase the organization, Alderson acknowledged the fact that they'd preferably like to keep both of their draft picks next year at No. 11 and No. 14 overall, which means staying away from signing players that are tied to the qualifying offer.

Among this group of players who have been offered the QO includes: Brandon Belt, Nick Castellanos, Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, Raisel Iglesias, Robbie Ray, Eduardo Rodriguez, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Trevor Story, Chris Taylor and Justin Verlander.

"Our first instinct would be to protect those draft picks," Alderson said. "As I've said, Steve's said, we're in this for the long haul. We want to improve the team to the point that it's sustained success once it's achieved. We've got to be careful."

Regardless, the Mets lost 85 games last season and are evidently in need of some major upgrades before spring training begins in 2022.