Mets Get Shutout By Cardinals As Playoff Hopes Continue To Dwindle Away

After their dramatic Subway Series victory over the Yankees, the Mets couldn't build any momentum, as their bats were nowhere to be found in a shutout loss to the Cardinals on Monday night.

The Mets' playoff hopes continue to dwindle away.

The Mets entered the evening fighting with the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot in the National league. However, with their latest loss, they are now 72-73 and 3.5 back in this race, as well as 5.5 back in the NL East with just 17 games left to play, which doesn't bode well for their postseason chances.

It was a battle of the 40-and-over club tonight, as Rich Hill opposed Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.

And Wainwright stifled the Mets like it was 2006, shutting them out on four hits through six innings. The Mets got the tying run to the plate in Michael Conforto in the bottom of the fifth, but he lined out to Paul Goldschmidt at first base to end the inning.

They also had a bases loaded chance with two outs in the bottom of the first as well, but couldn't cash in. Wainwright had his cutter and curveball working well in this outing, which allowed him to shut down the Mets' lineup with ease on a night where he didn't have his best stuff.

The Mets' bats were nowhere to be found in this game, and although they hit the ball hard on several occasions, they had nothing to show for it, as the majority of this well-struck contact found the gloves of the Cardinals' infield.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the eighth, the Mets had a prime opportunity to get back in it after they got runners on the corners with nobody out, but Pete Alonso, Javier Báez and Jeff McNeil all struck out in order against Alex Reyes to end the threat.

Overall, the Mets left nine runners on base and were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, which basically tells the whole story.

As for Hill, he gave up back-to-back doubles to Yadier Molina and Dylan Carlson, which led to the Cardinals' first run of the night in the top of the second. And in the following inning, Hill gave up back-to-back hits again, including a double and then Paul Goldschmidt's RBI single, which extended St. Louis' lead to 2-0.

In the top of the fifth, Goldschmidt struck again with a solo blast for his 25th home run of the season, which increased the Cardinals' lead to 3-0 at this point.

The 41-year-old Hill finished the night, tossing five innings, while allowing three runs on six hits and striking out four to go along with two walks. Unfortunately, he did not receive any run support, exiting with a 3-0 deficit.

Heath Hembree, Miguel Castro, Yennsy Diaz combined for three scoreless innings in relief. But Diaz stayed on for the ninth and allowed four more runs, which saw the Cardinals extend their lead to 7-0.

And the Mets' bats were unable to make up the difference, which sealed their fate in a shutout loss to the Cardinals.