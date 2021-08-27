Mets Get Swept By Giants To Cap Off Brutal 13-Game Stretch

The Mets finished a brutal 13-game stretch against the Giants and Dodgers with a 2-11 record. They capped things off by getting swept by San Francisco on Thursday.

NEW YORK-- The Mets finished up their brutal 13-game stretch against the Giants and Dodgers by getting swept by San Francisco in a 3-2 loss on Thursday evening.

And they ended this tough two week period with a 2-11 record against arguably two of the best teams in the league.

Carlos Carrasco overcame a rocky first inning to produce his best start as a Met, tossing seven innings on 78 pitches while allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five. But it wasn't enough, as it was Groundhog day again, where the Mets' offense could only scratch across two runs despite recording nine hits.

While Carrasco left with the game tied, Seth Lugo began the eighth out of the Mets' bullpen and found himself in immediate trouble after allowing a leadoff single and hitting a batter. That's when pinch-hitter Darin Ruf made Lugo pay with an RBI single, which put the Giants back ahead 3-2.

Ruf was able to advance to second on the throw home and just like that, there were two more runners in scoring position with nobody out. This saw Mets manager Luis Rojas lift Lugo before he could record an out, in favor of lefty Aaron Loup.

And although he walked the first batter to load the bases, Loup escaped the jam with a groundout, a strikeout and a pop out to keep the game in reach.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Mets loaded the bases with two outs. And as a result, Rojas pinch-hit Jeff McNeil for Patrick Mazeika. Giants manager Gabe Kapler countered this move by bringing in lefty Jose Alvarez.

But with the game on the line, the Mets stranded the bases loaded, as McNeil grounded out to short to end the inning. This proved to be the best opportuntity they'd receive to get back in it, but they couldn't capitilize.

The only signs of life that the Mets' offense showed, came in the bottom of the sixth when Javier Báez provided a spark with a hustle double on a groundball up the middle that rolled into left center.

That's when Pete Alonso stepped up to crush a game-tying two-run homer off Alex Wood, which sailed 428.4 feet and hit the glass below the Chick-Fil-A sign in left. For Alonso, this was his 29th homer of the year, which is the second-most in MLB.

The Mets have now lost three straight and are a season-worst five games under .500 at 61-66. They also find themselves 7.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

If there is any silver lining for the Mets, their schedule gets a little softer with 15 straight contests upcoming versus the Nationals and Marlins, but time is running out.

Either they will revive their season, or continue to plummet. But the last two weeks have shown how far this team has fallen from grace, after holding onto first-place for three straight months. This now feels like a distant memory and a different Mets team.