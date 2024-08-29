Mets Given Surprising Odds To Land Yankees Superstar Slugger Juan Soto
The New York Mets likely are going to be in the mix to land one of the best players in baseball this winter.
New York has been linked to New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto over the last year. Soto will be a free agent at the end of the season and he has game-changing talent that any team would be lucky to have on their roster.
Soto will be looking for a historic contract this upcoming offseason and the New York Post's Jon Heyman gave the Mets five-to-one odds to end up landing him.
"Soto bidding war: Yankees even money," Heyman said. "I'm sticking with the Mets at five-to-one, second choice. That doesn't leave a lot of room for anybody else. Everybody else is considered a long shot in my book. I have the (Los Angeles Dodgers at 15-to-1, the (San Francisco Giants) at 20-to-1, (the Toronto Blue Jays) at 25-to-1, and the (Philadelphia Phillies), (Boston Red Sox), (Chicago Cubs), and (Washington Nationals)."
Once the 2024 Major League Baseball season comes to an end, the biggest topic of conversation will be Soto's free agency. The Mets have more money than anyone else and their payroll will be more manageable when the season comes to an end.
Don't be surprised if the Mets are heavily involved in the Soto sweepstakes and make the biggest offer to him. New York could use a boost and it sounds like it at least will be a finalist to land Soto.
