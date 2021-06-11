Sports Illustrated home
Mets GM Zack Scott Provides Updates on: McNeil, Conforto and Carrasco

Prior to their weekend series with the Padres, New York Mets general manager Zack Scott provided injury updates on Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto and Carlos Carrasco
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY

New York Mets general manager Zack Scott spoke in front of reporters on Friday to provide injury updates on a number of key pieces to the puzzle.

First, let's start with the good news.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil (hamstring) is set to begin a rehab assignment in Brooklyn on Sunday. If all goes according to plan, McNeil should be back with the Mets by next weekend, which is fantastic news for this club given the initial prognosis.

As for fellow injured star Michael Conforto, who is also dealing with a strained hamstring, he is right behind McNeil. The hope is that Conforto can begin a rehab assignment of his own next weekend, before coming off the IL a week after that.

While their replacements in Billy McKinney and Jose Peraza have filled in adequately, the additions of both McNeil and Conforto would be a major boost to a Mets lineup that has been longing for their everyday players to return.

Scott also offered a more thorough update on injured starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who is attempting to make his way back from a torn hamstring, which he suffered during spring training.

With his hamstring not strengthening the way he would've hoped, Carrasco received a PRP injection to help with the pain. This is why he recently backed off from throwing off the slope.

The Mets have been adamant about Carrasco's hamstring full healing, before he begins throwing again.

Despite another setback in his recovery, Scott believes July is still a possibility for Carrasco to return.

