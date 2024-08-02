Mets Had 'Significant' Trade Interest In Top Prospect, Per Insider
The New York Mets were extremely active ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
New York filled multiple roster holes and now is in a great position to fight for a playoff spot down the stretch. The Mets currently are a 1/2 game out of a National League Wild Card spot right now but have talent all throughout the roster.
The Mets are an exciting team to watch right now and had a great deadline. While this is the case, there could've been even more moves made. Other teams reportedly showed "significant interest" in acquiring former top prospect Brett Baty, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Mets checked on big relief stars Tanner Scott, Carlos Estevez, Pete Fairbanks, Kyle Finnegan, and others but understandably didn’t want to mortgage the future while barely in Wild Card position," Heyman said. " The Mets made sure to keep top prospects Jett Williams, Drew Gilbert, Ryan Clifford, Luisangel Acuna, Blake Tidwell, Brandon Sproat, and others.
"The 100 mph Sproat is a late call-up candidate, especially if the bullpen remains an issue. The Mets fielded significant interest in Brett Baty, but with his improved defense and .897 Triple-A OPS, they still like him."
Baty was the Mets' No. 2 prospect last year but hasn't quite gotten his footing at the big league level yet. While this is the case, he still is just 24 years old and there's a lot to like about him. He has plenty of upside and the Mets clearly see it.
More MLB: Mets Surprisingly Already Linked To Astros Superstar In Free Agency