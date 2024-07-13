Mets Have Big Decision on Horizon For Rehabbing Ace With Return Date Looking Clearer
It sounds like a return is very close.
New York Mets ace right-handed starting pitcher Kodai Senga is scheduled to throw between 60-65 pitches for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday in what will be his third rehab start, as manager Carlos Mendoza shared with reporters.
From there, the Mets will then have a crucial decision to make regarding whether they will activate Senga after the All-Star break or give him one more minor league outing on his rehab assignment. Mendoza revealed that the team will have a better idea on Tuesday, two days after his next start, regarding whether the star hurler is ready to come off the IL or not.
Either way, Senga's activation is finally on the horizon barring any setbacks. The 31-year-old has been sidelined since late-February when he went down with a shoulder capsule strain in the second week of Spring Training. He began to ramp things up in his rehab in May, but a triceps injury forced him to shut things down thus delaying his big-league return.
The Mets' starting rotation has posted a 4.19 ERA as a staff this season, which ranks 17th in baseball. They have been much better since the team caught fire in June, and Senga will further bolster a promising unit.
According to president of baseball operations David Stearns, the Mets' "default stance" is to shift to a six-man rotation once Senga comes back. But their bullpen has struggled mightily, and it's hard to envision the team taking a reliever out of an already banged-up and underperforming group.
The good news is that Senga consistently hit 97-98 mph on the radar gun in his first two rehab starts. He has tossed 5.1 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and a 0.75 WHIP during this span.
Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 29 starts last season. He finished as the runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year, and is a promising frontline starter for the Mets. He should help them push to solidify a playoff spot down the stretch, as the club entered play on Saturday tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the second Wild Card position.