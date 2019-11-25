Mets Hire ex-Giant Meulens as Bench Coach

The New York Mets have given Carlos Beltran, and themselves some insurance.

The Mets finalized a deal with former San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens to serve in a similar role in New York under manager Carlos Beltran.

This is a huge hire and very solid one by New York. Meulens is well respected in the game, having served on Bruce Bochy's staff for more than 10 years, which included three World Series championships in the last decade.

He has also served in various capacities, such as hitting coach in the Giants organization at the minor league level. Meulens was even the manager of the Netherlands team during the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

His name has come up a lot during the off-season for several managerial jobs including the Giants job this year, and the Yankees managerial job two years ago. Bottom line, this is a guy who was in demand for a top position this winter and just came up short. A lot of people feel Meulens was long overdue for a managerial gig.

Undoubtedly Meulens experience is going to be a huge boon to Beltran while he makes the transition to manager for the first time. Interestingly enough, Meulens could be in line to become the Mets interim-skipper should Beltran face a stiff penalty from Major League Baseball for his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

If Beltran is suspended for a long period of time, the Mets will have a coach in place who has immediate credibility and experience to run the ballclub on a day-to-day basis if needed.

Meulens has been around the game for well over 35-years, including stints on the Yankees as a player where he developed the nickname "Bam Bam" as a minor leaguer. The Mets are hoping he can add some fire to Carlos Beltran's new coaching staff.